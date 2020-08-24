NEW YORK and MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya ®, the leading provider of IT infrastructure and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs), today expanded the capabilities of its award-winning IT Complete platform by acquiring and integrating Graphus ®, a powerful automated phishing defense platform. At a time when workforces are nearly 100% remote and cloud email adoption is at an all-time high, businesses have an even greater need for strong cybersecurity defenses to avoid devastating data breaches and financial consequences. With this acquisition, IT Complete now includes a simple, automated, powerful and cost effective email security and phishing defense platform.



The Graphus solution uses patented AI technology to defend Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite inboxes from a variety of threats delivered via email, including phishing and spear phishing, business email compromise (BEC), account takeover (ATO), identity spoofing, malware and ransomware.

Since its 2018 acquisition of the market-leading Dark Web monitoring and security awareness training solution, ID Agent , Kaseya has continued to invest substantially in delivering comprehensive, cost-effective and innovative security solutions to its customers. Today’s addition of Graphus allows customers to augment their existing ID Agent Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platform – including Dark Web ID , a Dark Web monitoring platform, BullPhish ID , a phishing simulation and cybersecurity awareness training solution, and Passly , a secure identity and access management solution – with Graphus’ automated email defense solutions.

“The acquisition of Graphus catapults IT Complete to the next level and secures Kaseya’s position as the only comprehensive, tightly integrated, cost effective platform in the industry to deliver all IT and security management needs for MSPs and SMBs in a single platform,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “Kaseya can speak to Graphus’ impressive capabilities firsthand, having been a customer for nearly a year. Like most other businesses, we face countless phishing and identity-spoofing attacks every week. As an Office 365 shop, we were relying on O365’s Advanced Threat Protection, but found a lot was still getting through. With Graphus protecting over 3,200 Kaseya inboxes and processing over 22 million of our emails, we’ve eliminated about 250,000 unsafe emails, quarantined nearly 15,000 phishing attacks, and blocked 3,400 executive spoofing and 2,400 impersonation attacks. Having seen these outstanding results for ourselves, I’m even more excited to extend the same unmatched protection to our customers so they can close the security gaps of their cloud email platforms and, for MSPs, provide a low-cost solution to generate additional profits.”

Graphus can be activated in mere minutes across an entire network without any email routing changes, and reduces the total IT ticket volume by integrating seamlessly into help desk operations through workflow automation. The Graphus solution provides three layers of defense for Microsoft Office 365 and G Suite emails:

TrustGraph ® automatically detects and quarantines any malicious emails that break through an organization's email security platform or existing Secure Email Gateway (SEG), so the end user never interacts with harmful messages.

EmployeeShield ® alerts recipients of a potentially suspicious message by placing an interactive warning banner at the top that allows users to quarantine or mark the message as safe with a single click.

Phish911™ proactively quarantines suspicious emails for IT to investigate before an employee can be phished.

The solution’s intuitive and robust Graphus Insights Dashboard allows users to monitor for, investigate and take action on the detected threats in real-time. The reporting feature generates informative security metrics reports that MSPs can share with their customers and that internal IT teams can use in security briefings with their leadership.

“We’re thrilled to join the Kaseya family and integrate Graphus into Kaseya’s IT Complete platform,” said Manoj Srivastava, CEO and co-founder of Graphus, who will now lead Kaseya’s cloud email security practice. “We’ve already integrated Graphus and BullPhish ID to provide seamless provisioning of our automated phishing defense solution to existing BullPhish customers, and are diligently working to build additional integrations into IT Complete. With phishing attacks on the rise, Kaseya customers can now amplify their existing suite of security tools with Graphus’ powerful automated email defense to create the most comprehensive, end-to-end security stack possible.”

Graphus will continue to operate as an independent business within Kaseya, led by Srivastava. For more information about Graphus and Kaseya’s entire suite of security solutions, please visit www.kaseya.com .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT infrastructure and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

About Graphus

Graphus, a Kaseya company, is an industry-leading, cloud email security solution. As the world’s first automated phishing defense platform, Graphus protects email users from cybercriminals posing as trusted contacts by automatically eliminating social engineering threats such as spear phishing, phishing, and business email scams. Its patented technology employs artificial intelligence to establish a TrustGraph® between people, devices, and networks to detect threats. For more information, visit https://www.graphus.ai .

