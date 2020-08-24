VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) announces it has received a permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to commence drilling at the Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project.



GSP also announces the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Boerse AG) under the symbol: 0YD (WKN: A2PBYX). The Company’s common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and GSP expects the Frankfurt listing to facilitate increased trading liquidity and investment from European investors.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

