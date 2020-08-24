纽约, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 爱新鲜集团（以下简称“爱新鲜”或“公司”）（纳斯达克股票代码：IFMK）一家领先的亚洲美国连锁超市和网上食品商宣布该公司在截至2020年6月30日的第一季度实现盈利，预计与玖祥蓝天科技（北京）有限公司的战略性收购将帮助公司扩张线上业务，带来持续盈利。

在该季度中，公司净收入为360万美元，相比去年同期为净亏损340万美元。 此外，公司在2020年第一季度达到每股收益0.15美元，而2019年同期是每股亏损0.19美元。

爱新鲜较2019年第一季度在净收益方面的改善，主要是由于毛利率增加; 减少销售和管理费用； 以及来自管理和广告费收入，租金收入以及彩票销售的收入增加。

爱新鲜首席执行官兼董事长邓龙先生评论道：“尽管在疫情期间零售行业面临许多挑战，但我们仍然很欣慰能够想市场公布第一季度实现盈利。我们的公司不仅在三年内首次实现季度利润，而且还在疫情期间通过在线食品杂货配送服务维持了消费者的需求并保持了销售业绩。”

首席执行官继续说道：“ 爱新鲜很幸运能够从事在线食品杂货配送业务。这项业务帮助弥补了在疫情居家隔离期间实体店关闭所造成的损失。消费者倾向避开公共场所以及对食品杂货的持续需求的结合迅速促进了美国在线食品杂货服务成为刚需。 因此，我们正在积极寻找合作伙伴，以帮助我们通过集成新技术使在线食品杂货业务更具创新性。”

“公司将继续进行调整并采取必要的预防措施，以控制持续疫情对公司运营可能造成的影响。 即使在疫情对零售行业的严峻影响下，我们也认为爱新鲜在线上食品杂货业务方面拥有巨大的发展机会。 随着最近对玖祥的战略收购，其整合的供应链技术的部署可能会突破并超过我们近年来开展的业务水平。” 邓先生总结评论道。

