MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to healthcare patients, announced today it is accelerating plans to monetize its Ehave Dashboard. The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers. The Ehave Dashboard is expected to be available sometime in the fourth quarter.



Telehealth is the entry to everything. The recent agreement between Ehave and telemedicine provider MDLink is making it easier for healthcare consumers to discuss issues pertaining to their mental and physical health with a medical practitioner, or mental health specialist. By utilizing the MDLink telemedicine platform, Ehave provides an ecosystem where people can connect with both medical and mental health professionals from the privacy and convenience of their home. According to an article in the American Journal of Managed Care, telemedicine technology promises to improve patient outcomes, lessen the burden of visits on patients, increase access to physicians, increase physician efficiency, and decrease costs. However, it must be incorporated into medical practice safely without impeding patient—doctor interactions. This will require an effective triage system, efficient physician workflow, and a HIPAA-compliant communication method, among others.i

The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals. In addition to providing better outcomes, the proprietary platform allows individuals to take control of their physical and mental health by enabling them to carry their medical records with them wherever they go. As a result of a strategic partnership with BurstIQ to further develop the blockchain capabilities of its platform, the Ehave Dashboard has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, universities and, ultimately, prescribers of Psychedelic therapy, to provide life-changing solutions to patients. BurstIQ is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant global data platform, and the industry’s only Big Data blockchain that keeps data on chain and safe in the cloud.

“The Ehave dashboard & ecosystem is unique in that it has been expertly designed to manage a vast range of mental health data. The dashboard maintains the highest level of security and data protection and by building this digital health ecosystem, Ehave will be able to enhance and streamline mental healthcare systems worldwide," said Dr. Ché Bowen, Founder and CEO of MDLink Ltd. "The EMR, when coupled with MDLink’s superior telemedicine platform will not only enhance physician practice/hospital management, but will also increase patient retention- yielding more accurate data, better results and faster recoveries."

Benjamin Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of Ehave, Inc., said, “Ehave starts with a telehealth platform. From there we can efficiently help customers aggregate all of their medical records, schedule appointments, find a doctor, and move all the processes that are usually collected in the office to a mobile device. Our EMR system lets doctors connect directly through their system to their customers to keep patients happy and healthy. The next level is a health information exchange which gives health practitioners and patients global access in a secure exchange. By utilizing Ehave Dash, health practitioners can import and export information, build biomarkers, build research models, and collect clinical trial data."

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

