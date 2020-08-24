New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817715/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027. Low Voltage Drives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Voltage Drives segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Electric Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 324-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817715/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Drives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Drives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Drives Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electric Drives Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Low Voltage Drives (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Low Voltage Drives (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Low Voltage Drives (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Medium Voltage Drives (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Medium Voltage Drives (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Medium Voltage Drives (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Water & Waste Water Treatment (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Water & Waste Water Treatment (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Water & Waste Water Treatment (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Mining (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Mining (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Mining (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Drives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Electric Drives Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Electric Drives Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Electric Drives Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Electric Drives Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electric Drives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Electric Drives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Electric Drives Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electric Drives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Electric Drives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Electric Drives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Electric Drives Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Electric Drives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Electric Drives Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electric Drives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Electric Drives Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Drives Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Electric Drives Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Electric Drives Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Electric Drives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Electric Drives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Electric Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Electric Drives Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Electric Drives Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Electric Drives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Electric Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Electric Drives Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Electric Drives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Electric Drives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Electric Drives Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Electric Drives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Electric Drives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Electric Drives Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Electric Drives in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Electric Drives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electric Drives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Electric Drives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Electric Drives Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electric Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Electric Drives Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Electric Drives Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Electric Drives Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Electric Drives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Electric Drives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Electric Drives Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Electric Drives Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Electric Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Electric Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: Electric Drives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Electric Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Electric Drives Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Electric Drives Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Electric Drives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Electric Drives Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Electric Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Electric Drives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Electric Drives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Electric Drives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Electric Drives Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Electric Drives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Electric Drives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Electric Drives Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Electric Drives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Electric Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Electric Drives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Electric Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Drives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Electric Drives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electric Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Drives Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Electric Drives Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Electric Drives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Electric Drives Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Electric Drives Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Electric Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Electric Drives Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electric Drives in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Electric Drives Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Electric Drives Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electric Drives Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Electric Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Electric Drives Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Electric Drives Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Electric Drives Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Electric Drives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Electric Drives Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Electric Drives Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Electric Drives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Electric Drives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Electric Drives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Drives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 158: Electric Drives Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electric Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electric Drives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Electric Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Electric Drives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Electric Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Electric Drives Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Electric Drives Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Electric Drives Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Electric Drives Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Electric Drives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Electric Drives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Electric Drives Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Drives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Electric Drives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Electric Drives Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: Electric Drives Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Electric Drives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Electric Drives Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Electric Drives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electric Drives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Electric Drives Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Drives Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Drives in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Electric Drives Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Electric Drives Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Electric Drives Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electric Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Electric Drives Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Drives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electric Drives Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Electric Drives Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electric Drives Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Electric Drives Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Electric Drives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Electric Drives Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Electric Drives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Electric Drives Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Electric Drives Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 87

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817715/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001