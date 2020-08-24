ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Ideaology announced the launching of its revolutionary platform. What the Ideaology team is building is a versatile new kind of platform, which might just be the next step towards the future of business. It will harness the amazing potential of blockchain technology to create a diverse community of people and enterprises connecting with each other and cooperating to bring their projects from the idea stage to full-fledged products on the market.



The world seems to be headed towards great socio-economic change. The way we do business will have to adjust to the increasingly fast pace of life we are all experiencing. Launching businesses will have to change radically as well. In spite of relatively new methods of getting good ideas off the ground, such as crowd funding, we haven't done enough to improve the process, as these methods focus mostly on one aspect of building a successful business-funding.

There are, however, several crucial factors for any new player on the market. Besides funds, a successful project also needs people and a positive business environment. People meaning experienced professionals as employees, but also customers. A positive business environment includes not only a healthy competition, but also a community of peers, whether individuals or companies, with prior experience in the field, to share, guide or partner up with.

Fortunately, there are projects being developed which will combine all these aspects into one complete launching platform. One of these projects is Ideaology.

Bringing development professionals, talented freelancers, investors, and innovators together, and allowing them the freedom to connect and cooperate on their projects, with crowdfunding and partnership possibilities available and simplified, Ideaology is hoping to create the business platform of the future.

"With blockchain technology revolutionizing the way people think and work, we have the potential to change everything. Harnessing that potential is therefore crucial if we want to leave a better future for our children, a future built around collaboration, equality and freedom. In that sense, IDEAology is my way to make the world a better place," explains Founder & CEO, Khaled Alkalbani.

As a virtual market town, Ideaology platform will include all the necessary elements for development and trade between people and businesses. A freelance designer could, for example, set up a virtual shop on the platform and sell digital assets to other members of the community, but at the same time, work for several projects part time, and even invest the funds they've earned into other projects. This kind of fluidity is new in a business environment. The cornerstone of the platform will be the blockchain technology, and the native cryptocurrency IDEA, which will be used in all transactions and allow for minimal fees, but also enable community members to access all the processes that take place on the platform, including voting for projects to get special funding.

Innovators with little or no funding of their own will be able to present their ideas to the Ideaology team of experts and legal advisors for evaluation, and great ideas will be brought into the system and become visible to the community, including a pool of investors, and freelancers. Soon enough, interested investors will be backing the project, and experienced professionals will apply for open job positions. With crowdfunding options available to the project developers, the chances of success for new businesses will be at an all-time high.

The idea evaluation process by the Ideaology team of industry experts and legal advisors will allow the ideas with the most potential to come through, but also ensure security of investment and prevent scam.

A new era of business is on the horizon, and Ideaology is staying ahead of the change, with the revolutionary platform it's developing.

Media contact

Company: Ideaology GmbH

Contact: Anita Erkar

E-mail: anita@ideaology.io

Website: https://www.ideaology.io/

Address: Industriestrasse 24, 6300 Zug, Switzerland