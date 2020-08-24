Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 24 August 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT no 22/2020

Closely related persons transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 August 2020.

Name:Anne Grethe Høeberg
Reason for filing:Closely related person to Eivind Dam Jensen, vice-chairman of the company
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code and name:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 21 August 2020
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:500,000
Price:0.3656

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment