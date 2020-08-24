Nasdaq Copenhagen

Copenhagen, 24 August 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT no 22/2020

Closely related persons transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 24 August 2020.

Name: Anne Grethe Høeberg Reason for filing: Closely related person to Eivind Dam Jensen, vice-chairman of the company Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 21 August 2020 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 500,000 Price: 0.3656

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

