WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued Diamond sponsorship for the virtual 30th Annual Baltimore Limb Deformity Course (“BLDC”). The highly anticipated industry course will feature a virtual exhibition with live virtual sessions on August 29-30, 2020.



As part of its support of the course, OrthoPediatrics, via BLDC, will provide funds to registration scholarships for residents and fellows to attend the virtual meeting and access content. The Company will utilize its DocMatter platform and VuMedi video education platform for doctors to produce and share video content with meeting participants and the greater pediatric orthopedic surgeon network as a follow-up to the meeting. This will include a video demonstrating the proper way to use the Company’s innovative Orthex frame to correct a specific deformity. The video will use sawbones models, which simulate the architecture and physical properties of bones, to illustrate using the system’s novel point and click software to calculate adjustments for deformity correction.

“We are proud of our ability to continue sponsoring courses and providing educational grant support in addition to our on-going contributions to pediatric orthopedic societies,” commented Mark Throdahl, OrthoPediatrics’ Chief Executive Officer. “BLDC remains a significant event for pediatric surgeons, and we are excited to demonstrate our portfolio of surgical systems for advancing orthopedic care for kids with a focus on our Orthex external fixation system and proprietary CORA-based X-ray planning software. The virtual formats have proven to be effective, and we look forward to the opportunity to further interact with the orthopedic community.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

