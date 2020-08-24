SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, is mourning the loss of Miguel A. Chapa, a member of Usio’s Board of Directors, who died suddenly on August 19.



“I am deeply saddened by Miguel’s passing,” said Louis Hoch, President and CEO. “For the past five years Miguel has served as an invaluable source of wisdom, knowledge, and inspiration to the Board as well as to everyone at Usio. He will be greatly missed.”



Mr. Chapa joined the Usio Board in 2015 where his skills in business planning, financial analysis, strategic planning, management, negotiations, and leadership have contributed to the company’s success.

In accordance with Nasdaq regulations, the Company will need to replace Mr. Chapa on the Board including the committees on which he served, namely Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance. The Company is actively pursuing qualified candidates and expects to quickly regain Nasdaq compliance.

