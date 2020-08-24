– US Wellness to immediately place 9,000 nurses on the ShiftPixy platform –



– Near-term future plans expected to double scale –

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based gig engagement platform provider, today announced an important nationwide alliance with US Wellness, a provider of employee wellness programs with a comprehensive suite of services designed to engage and inspire employees toward achieving their wellness goals. Through the alliance, US Wellness will immediately place 9,000 of its nurses on the ShiftPixy human capital management platform, with near-term plans expected to double that staff volume.

“From its inception, ShiftPixy was designed to be rapidly scalable for high volume, fast moving companies such as US Wellness, and we are honored to help with their critical needs by bringing their valued employees onto our sophisticated platform,” said ShiftPixy Co-Founder and CEO Scott Absher. “We will be working diligently with our new partner to immediately on-board 9,000 members of the US Wellness team, followed by an expected additional 11,000 team members over the coming weeks. We couldn’t be more excited to enter this important alliance and look forward to helping US Wellness achieve its vital corporate mission for years to come.”

“With ShiftPixy we saw an immediate opportunity to quickly scale our team and offer valuable benefits and protections to our national clinical staff. ShiftPixy offers us the tools we’ve been looking for to manage our rapid growth and better connect with our field staff,” said Tori Tomlinson, Founder and CEO of US Wellness. “The ability to move quickly to meet the immediate and future demands for COVID-19 testing and other support services for employers was of the utmost important to us. ShiftPixy was the natural choice. We are enthusiastic about this partnership and what it offers to us and our national staff of clinical professionals.”

ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

