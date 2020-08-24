CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“Despite continued constraints on the global supply chains and logistical networks caused by COVID-19, the Eguana team continues to execute and delivered our second highest revenue quarter and our YTD revenues exceed any total year in the Company’s history,” commented Justin Holland, Eguana’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our sales teams have done a tremendous job managing accounts and building our dealer network, which has resulted in a record order book inclusive of purchase orders & supply agreements, at $21 million.”
Fiscal Q3 2020 Financial Highlights
The Company realized a gross margin improvement through the third quarter of 9% from product sales from a negative 7.8% over the same time period in 2019. We expect gross margins to improve through the fourth fiscal quarter with introduction of the Evolve Hub and Evolve LFP products in US market.
Business Highlights
Outlook for the Fourth Quarter
Due to the impact of transitioning its battery supply chain, and improving terms with key suppliers, Eguana is now in a position to scale its operations to meet its record demand. “Supply Chain was a key focus throughout the quarter which improves product availability in the fall time frame and significantly increases our supply chain capacities going forward,” Holland added.
About Eguana Technologies Inc.
Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.
With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.
To learn more, visit or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech
