MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or “the Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company, today provided additional information about its upcoming virtual 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”). Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, MiMedx Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present an overview of the Company, its strategic priorities and key areas of focus for future growth. Additional members of senior management also plan to be available for a question and answer session open only to shareholders as of the record date of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14, 2020. Guests may join the virtual 2019 Annual Meeting in a listen-only mode without a control number.

As previously announced, the Company filed its definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with its upcoming 2019 Annual Meeting. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be conducted in a virtual format only in light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDXG2019 on Monday, August 31, 2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy materials or voting instruction form. Please log in at least 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting begins to ensure ample time to complete the check-in procedures and test your computer audio system. Presentation materials will be posted on the Webcasts & Presentations section of the Company’s website immediately prior to the start of the meeting.

The Company has mailed the definitive Proxy Statement and accompanying proxy card for the virtual 2019 Annual Meeting to its shareholders. A free copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that the Company files with the SEC may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com .

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and an emerging therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied more than 1.9 million allografts to date. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.