SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it has received a purchase order of more than US$15M to supply mobile point of sale (POS) IoT devices for the India market.



Borqs designed and developed the POS IoT device with key technologies which will work particularly for the India market, including the latest radio bands, payment methods, etc. The POS device has passed global mobile payment certifications and India mobile operator certifications.

Borqs expects the mobile POS market to grow very rapidly. According to Statista, “Transaction value in the Mobile POS Payments segment in India is projected to reach US$11,594m in 2020. Transaction value is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2020-2024) of 42.5% resulting in a projected total amount of US$47,749m by 2024. The number of users is expected to amount to 359.6m by 2024.”

* Mobile POS Payments (India)

https://www.statista.com/outlook/331/119/mobile-pos-payments/india

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

