This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fine-pitch LED display market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, by type, by pixel pitch, by LED package, and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides a detailed segment, pixel pitch, LED package and regional analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global fine-pitch LED display market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global fine-pitch LED display market is consolidated as more than sixty per cent of share has dominated by the top seven players. Some of the key players operating in the global fine-pitch LED display market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Leyard Optoelectronics, Unilumin Group, Qiangli, and Sansi Technology. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 LED Display: An Overview

2.2 Pixel Pitch: An Overview

2.3 Fine-Pitch LED Display: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global LED Display Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Fine-Pitch LED Display Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Fine-Pitch LED Display Market: Segment Analysis

3.4 Global Indoor Fine-Pitch LED Display Market: Pixel Pitch Analysis

3.5 Global Indoor Fine-Pitch LED Display Market: Packaging Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Fine-Pitch LED Display Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Fine-Pitch LED Display Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Fine-Pitch LED Display Market by Country

4.1.3 China Fine-Pitch LED Display Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact on GDP

5.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Post COVID-19 Outlook



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Demand for Outdoor Advertisement

6.1.2 Increasing Areas of Application

6.1.3 Rising Number of Live Concerts

6.1.4 Adoption in Retail Stores

6.1.5 Increasing Use in Transportation Industry

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Production and Installation Cost

6.2.2 Procurement of Raw Materials

6.2.3 Frequent Technology Update

6.2.4 Import Tariffs

6.2.5 Customer Specifications

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for 8k Resolution

6.3.2 Increasing Use in Digital Signage

6.3.3 Adoption in Corporate Environment

6.3.4 Rising Adoption in Sports Industry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Fine-Pitch LED Display Market by Players

7.2 Global Fine-Pitch LED Display Market Players by Packager

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Leyard Optoelectronics

8.2 Unilumin Group

8.3 Qiangli

8.4 Sansi Technology

