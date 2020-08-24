New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Ceramics Market By Application, By Material, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953639/?utm_source=GNW

Components produced with automotive ceramics include spark plug insulators, different kinds of sensors, and catalytic converter supports. Ceramics possess excellent properties; therefore, most automotive product manufacturers prefer them. High melting point, low electrical and thermal conductivity, good resilience, and hardness and strength are essential properties.



Ceramic components support various important tasks in the automobile field to address the current challenges the automotive industry is experiencing. Such materials can work successfully under intense pressure and high temperature. However, the usage of ceramic materials in automobile components contributes to improved driving convenience, low wear, lower fuel consumption, and improved driving safety. The key factor increasing demand for automotive ceramics is the growing use of automobiles across the globe. Compared with alternatives such as metal and plastics, the high cost of such ceramics is the main factor that hampers demand for automotive ceramics.



Due to its unique properties, automotive ceramics find use in various automotive applications. Contrary to traditional materials (metals & plastics), automotive ceramic products are lighter in weight, longer-lasting, and have a stronger resistance to corrosion. During the forecast period, certain factors are projected to drive the automotive ceramics industry.



The zirconia oxide ceramic segment is expected to rise at the highest growth during the forecast period between materials. In applications needing superior properties, zirconia oxide ceramics are considered to have very good tolerance to crack propagation and are therefore favored to other ceramics. Automotive parts produced from zirconia oxide ceramics are costly relative to other ceramic oxide products. Because of properties such as high density, high fracture durability, high flexural strength, and strong chemical resistance properties, industry leaders choose zirconia oxide ceramics to manufacture vehicle components and parts.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation, Saint-Gobain Group, Corning, Inc., 3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, IBIDEN Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., CoorsTek, Inc., and Elan Technology, Inc.



Nov-2019: 3M launched the new Automotive Window Film Ceramic IR Series. The Ceramic IR Series has been developed with nano-ceramic technology, which offers a high level of infrared heat rejection and doesn’t interfere with electronics.



Jun-2019: Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH is acquiring the advanced ceramics business operations of Friatec GmbH, a manufacturer and seller of ceramic and plastic components. The acquisition would enable Kyocera in offering customers comprehensive service through local production and sales. Kyocera also aims to further expand its fine ceramic business by strengthening its capabilities for developing and supplying prototypes with short delivery times.



Jul-2018: CoorsTek opened a new research and development (R&D) center in Uden, The Netherlands. This center is connected with CoorsTek R&D teams in the United States and Japan, and has been dedicated to develop technical ceramics capabilities to support CoorsTek customers around the world.



Apr-2017: IBIDEN collaborated with Denso Corporation, a global automotive supplier. The collaboration was aimed to jointly develop the next-generation vehicle exhaust system. This collaboration combined IBIDEN’s advantages in high-performance ceramic materials with Denso’s advantages in developing products as systems to synergistically develop high-performance yet simple and low-cost vehicle exhaust systems.



By Application



• Passenger Vehicles and



• Commercial Vehicles



• Alumina



• Zirconia and



• Other Material



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



• Kyocera Corporation



• Saint-Gobain Group



• Corning, Inc.



• 3M Company



• CeramTec GmbH



• Morgan Advanced Materials PLC



• IBIDEN Co., Ltd.



• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.



• CoorsTek, Inc.



• Elan Technology, Inc.



