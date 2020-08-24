New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Broadband Satellite Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817711/?utm_source=GNW
9 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $625.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

The Broadband Satellite Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$625.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 242-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • EchoStar Corporation
  • Eutelsat SA
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
  • Hispasat Group
  • Inmarsat PLC
  • Intelsat SA
  • Iridium Communications, Inc.
  • KVH Industries, Inc.
  • SES SA
  • SingTel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)
  • Skycasters, LLC
  • ViaSat, Inc.
  • VT iDirect, Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Broadband Satellite Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 180
