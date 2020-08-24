New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Broadband Satellite Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817711/?utm_source=GNW

9 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $625.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Broadband Satellite Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$625.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 242-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

EchoStar Corporation

Eutelsat SA

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Hispasat Group

Inmarsat PLC

Intelsat SA

Iridium Communications, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc.

SES SA

SingTel (Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.)

Skycasters, LLC

ViaSat, Inc.

VT iDirect, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

