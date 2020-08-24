Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of the European Endpoint Security Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data breaches are inevitable across every enterprise, and endpoints continue to be a popular vector of cyberattacks. In response, endpoint security tools have evolved from signature-based antivirus to advanced solutions.

Endpoint security products include host-based software products that secure computing devices, including laptops, desktops, netbooks, tablets, servers, IoT devices, and smartphones, from malware, cyberattacks, unwanted applications, and physical loss or theft.

Traditionally, endpoint security comprised 2 segments - endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools. Over the past 2 years, many vendors have combined EPP and EDR capabilities in a single platform, resulting in the birth of next-generation endpoint security tools.

This study provides in-depth insight into key market dynamics, market forecasts, market trends, risk posture, and vendor dynamics.

Research Scope

Analysis by Business Size:

Consumer/small office home office (SOHO) segment

Small and medium business (SMB) segment

Mid-size enterprise segment

Large enterprise segment

Enterprise segment

Very large enterprise segment

Analysis by Geography:

The United Kingdom

France

DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland)

The Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark)

Rest of Europe

The base year for the study is 2019, and the forecast period is from 2020 to 2024.

Insights included:

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Growth Forecasts (total market, geography, vertical, and business size)

Competitor Analysis and Key Vendor Profiles

Growth Opportunities

Insights for CISOs

Key Issues Addressed

What is endpoint security and why is it important? Who are the key participants in this space?

Which products are available in the market today? What concepts are in use? What use-cases are being employed?

What is the current addressable market size and how is it expected to change over the forecast period? Which factors will influence market growth rates?

What do the pricing trends look like? Which deployment models and distribution channels are prevalent in the market?

What are the market dynamics? How do they differ across businesses, distribution channels, product segments, regions, and verticals?

What growth opportunities for available for vendors and distributors/market participants?

Which best practices can businesses follow in terms of the implementation of endpoint security solutions?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Definitions

3. Market Overview

4. Market Trends

5. Drivers and Restraints - Total Endpoint Security Market

6. Forecasts and Trends - Total Endpoint Security Market

7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Endpoint Security Market

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

9. Insights for CISOs

10. Analysis of the Consumer/SOHO Segment

11. Analysis of the SMB Segment

12. Analysis of the Mid-size Enterprise Segment

13. Analysis of the Large Enterprise Segment

14. Analysis of the Enterprise Segment

15. Analysis of the Very Large Enterprise Segment

16. Analysis of the UK Endpoint Security Market

17. Analysis of the French Endpoint Security Market

18. Analysis of the DACH Endpoint Security Market

19. Analysis of The Nordics' Endpoint Security Market

20. Analysis of the Rest-of-Europe Endpoint Security Market

21. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8pjq6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900