The 2020 unaudited Interim quarterly report Q2 2020 for Cembrit Group A/S will be published Monday, August 24, 2020. The report will be published at 16.00 CET on the company homepage indicated below.



https://www.cembrit.com/about/finance/downloads/





For further information, please contact:





Michael Christensen, +45 99 37 22 22