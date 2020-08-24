Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC announced that Dai Shi is joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective today, August 24, 2020. Shi joins ICMA-RC from Equitable Holdings, where she served as Chief Finance Officer-Group Retirement Business. As CFO she will report directly to Lynne Ford, CEO and President of ICMA-RC, and will be responsible for the planning, implementation, managing and running of all corporate financial activities, including budgeting and forecasting.

“Dai is an experienced financial services leader with a proven track record of working cross-functionally within organizations to help deliver industry-leading solutions and services to help drive business growth,” said Ford. “I am thrilled to have Dai join the team; her strategic focus and background will greatly benefit the organization as we continue to accelerate our growth to deliver on our mission.”

Shi comes to ICMA-RC with over 25 years of financial and business development experience, an extensive background in improving profit margin and budgeting, and a deep understanding of strategic planning, growth and expansion strategies. While at Equitable Holdings, she managed a business portfolio with $36 billion in assets under management. Prior to her time there, she held leadership positions at AXA Asia, Prudential Asia and CITI Group.

“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join ICMA-RC as it expands on delivering holistic financial solutions to those who serve their communities,” said Shi. “I look forward to working with the team to further drive and execute ICMA-RC’s corporate strategies and other business priorities that are important to the success of the organization.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a nonprofit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $60 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work towards achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

