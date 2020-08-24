One of many pilot-friendly features aboard the Global 7500 aircraft, dual HUD capability allows co-pilot to benefit from Enhanced and Synthetic vision for increased situational awareness

Flagship Global 7500 aircraft redefines what is possible on a business jet with numerous innovations and the industry’s most advanced flight deck

The Global 7500 aircraft boasts the longest range and the smoothest ride, and has demonstrated outstanding performance during its first 18 months in service

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce it has delivered the first Global 7500 aircraft equipped with a dual head-up display (HUD). This first-in-class capability provides additional safety and redundancy to what is already the most advanced and pilot-friendly cockpit in business aviation.

“The delivery of the first Global 7500 aircraft with a dual HUD showcases our outstanding commitment to safety,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Aviation. “This cockpit is designed to put technology and automation at the service of the crew, rather than creating technology that the crew has to manage.”

The sophisticated HUD on the Global 7500 aircraft is equipped with Enhanced and Synthetic vision systems for optimal situational awareness. The second HUD builds on these advantages, with benefits including increased contribution from the co-pilot during HUD-assisted operations, easier switching between pilot flying and pilot monitoring as well as valuable redundancy during low-visibility approaches.

The Global 7500 aircraft is equipped with the latest Bombardier Vision flight deck, featuring unprecedented automation that remains firmly at the service of the crew. Examples include fully automatic fuel transfer and cabin pressurization management, and start-up sequences that are greatly simplified compared to those of other business jets. The unique, automated, self-diagnostic, electronic checklists ensure accuracy and relieve unnecessary manual tasks while providing full visibility to the crew. The Global 7500 aircraft’s proven fly-by-wire system is engineered to maximize safety through a design that combines pilot authority and the industry’s most complete flight envelope protection.

Complementing the safety attributes of the flight deck, the Global 7500 aircraft boasts outstanding low-speed handling characteristics on takeoff and landing, as well as the short-field performance of a light jet.

About the Global 7500 aircraft

Thanks to visionary design and superior performance, the Global 7500 aircraft is the industry flagship, redefining the business aircraft experience. With four distinct living spaces plus a dedicated crew rest area, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort and highly personalized design flexibility and patented cabin innovations.

The advanced wing on the Global 7500 aircraft was conceived to optimize speed, range and control and ensure an exceptionally smooth ride. With its impressive and unsurpassed long-range capability of 7,700 nautical miles (14, 260 km) at M 0.85, it can fly eight passengers non-stop from New York to Hong Kong, and Singapore to San Francisco.*

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services. Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Global and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Under certain operating conditions.

For Information

Louise Solomita

Bombardier Aviation

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

+1-514-855-5001 ext. 25148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f05bf0b4-b676-4a2a-870e-4ff894438bd9