New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market By Type, By Technology, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953638/?utm_source=GNW

Automated optical inspection is a significant tool used in the manufacture and testing of PCBs.



Automated optical inspection is a method that utilizes optics to obtain high-quality images of the printed circuit board to detect any defect or anomaly in the PCB component assembly. The probability of errors in the manufacture and assemble of PCB parts has risen owing to the fast speed and large volume of manufacturing processes and the reality that the size and complexity of PCBs have decreased with the miniaturization of the parts has positively impacted the market for automated optical inspection systems.



The key objective of the automated optical inspection (AOI) is to conduct the real-time inspection provided by the electronics manufacturing company as well as to provide analytical evidence that is critical for process control and improvement as production volumes increase. AOI systems use a variety of methods such as Template Matching, Pattern Matching, and Statistical Pattern Matching. This also assists with assessing if there are missing parts, incomplete connections, and poor solder joints.



This ensures that the consistency of the product leaving the assembly line is good and that the items are produced correctly, without any manufacturing defects. Automated optical inspection is known to be a reliable inspection process for printed circuit boards (PCBs) in the overwhelming majority of electronic products manufacturing industries. High technology adoption in the consumer electronics industry is driving the development of the global demand for automated optical inspection systems.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into 2D AOI and 3D AOI. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Inline and Offline. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, Electronics, Healthcare & Social Assistance, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Others. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Nordson Corporation and Omron Corporation are the forerunners in the Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market. Companies such as CyberOptics Corporation, Koh Young Technology, Inc., Saki Corporation, and MIRTEC Co., Ltd., Test Research, Inc., Viscom AG, Gopel Electronics GmbH, and Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Viscom AG, Test Research, Inc., Nordson Corporation, Koh Young Technology, Inc., CyberOptics Corporation, Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.), Gopel Electronic GmbH, MIRTEC Co., Ltd., Saki Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jul-2020: Saki Corporation signed partnership agreement with Fuji America. The partnership was aimed to incorporate Saki’s 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) systems into Fuji’s Smart Factory SMT line at its Vernon Hills, IL facility. Saki’s inspection and measurement systems would be used to ensure that the printed circuit boards produced at Fuji adhere to the highest standards of quality and reliability.



Jun-2020: MIRTEC came into partnership with Virtex, a technology company. Following the partnership, MIRTEC provided its MV-6 OMNI to Virtex. MV-6 OMNI is ideal for 3D Inspection Solutions to meet the stringent quality requirements of VIRTEX’s high-reliability customers.



Mar-2020: MIRTEC announced its collaboration with Bosch, an engineering and technology company. Under this collaboration, Bosch selected MIRTEC’s 3D AOI Technology as the best solution to meet their ongoing quality initiatives.



Jan-2020: Koh Young collaborated with Custom Interconnect Ltd. following which the latter company installed two Koh Young Zenith 2 3D Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) systems. The Koh Young system, with its eight-light projectors, benefits from fully 3D light metrology offering CIL the most accurate measurement.



Jul-2019: Saki Corporation partnered with Cogiscan Inc., the leading Track, Trace, and Control (TTC) solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry. The partnership was aimed to expand Saki’s manufacturing software solutions offering. Saki’s solder paste inspection (SPI), automated optical inspection (AOI), and automated x-ray inspection (AXI) software, in combination with Cogiscan’s TTC solutions, would speed the development of Smart Factory Solutions.



Jun-2019: Viscom teamed up with Epoch International for its AOI and SPI needs at its new facility in Fremont, California. Epoch has been using Viscom’s AOI and SPI systems at its China facility.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2020: Gopel Electronic introduced two new automatic optical inspection systems. The series consists of the stand-alone system Basic line 3D XE and the inline system Advanced line 3D XE. Both systems can be used as full 3D solder paste inspection systems (SPI). Therefore, configuration as an inspection island offers a highly efficient and flexible production environment.



May-2020: Nordson EFD, a Nordson company unveiled the OptiSure Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) software and confocal laser as add-ons to its existing vision-guided dispensing robots. OptiSure AOI add-ons provide optical assurance of fluid deposit accuracy and integrate seamlessly with Nordson EFD’s proprietary DispenseMotion software.



Mar-2020: CyberOptics launched the Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS)-enabled 3D MX3000 Final Vision Inspection (FVI) system for memory modules. The system extended its memory module inspection system portfolio from 2D to 3D3D MX3000 memory module inspection system. The system enabled highly accurate, dual-sided final vision inspection, and doubles productivity.



Mar-2020: Test Research, Inc. (TRI) introduced the high-resolution TR7700QE-S 3D AOI for the Semiconductor and Packaging Industry. The TR7700QE-S provides high accuracy and repeatability.



Nov-2019: Omron released the new 3D-SPI VP-9000 system used in the PCB manufacturing process for the production of electric devices. The system complemented its lineup of 3D-AOI and 3D-CT AXI systems, as well as flexible robotics solutions for personalized manufacturing. The new VP9000 solder paste inspection solution detects and relays the data to the printer, ensuring reliability.



Oct-2019: Koh Young America released the True 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) platform, the Zenith Alpha. The Zenith Alpha has been suitable for myriad manufacturers, including smaller companies.



Apr-2019: Saki Corporation released the 2Di-LU1 inline bottom-side automated optical inspection (AOI) system. Saki’s 2D line-scan technology is ultra-fast, capturing the image of an entire 460x500mm printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and carriers of 610x610mm in one pass, in real-time, storing the image into memory, and creating inspection data for the entire board.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• 2D AOI



• 3D AOI



By Technology



• Inline



• Offline



By Vertical



• IT & Telecom



• Electronics



• Healthcare & Social Assistance



• Automotive



• Aerospace & Defense



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Omron Corporation



• Viscom AG



• Test Research, Inc.



• Nordson Corporation



• Koh Young Technology, Inc.



• CyberOptics Corporation



• Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd.)



• Gopel Electronic GmbH



• MIRTEC Co., Ltd.



• Saki Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953638/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001