New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Antennas Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817708/?utm_source=GNW
Switched Multibeam Antenna, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adaptive Array Antenna segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Smart Antennas market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817708/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Antennas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Antennas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Switched Multibeam Antenna (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Adaptive Array Antenna (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020
VS 2027
Table 9: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: MISO(Multiple Input Single Output) (Technology)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output) (Technology)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020
VS 2027
Table 13: WiFi System (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: WiFi System (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Cellular System (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Cellular System (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Antennas Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Smart Antennas Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 22: United States Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Smart Antennas Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 28: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Canadian Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Antennas: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 40: Smart Antennas Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Chinese Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Antennas Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Smart Antennas Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Smart Antennas Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Smart Antennas Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 48: Smart Antennas Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: European Smart Antennas Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: Smart Antennas Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 53: French Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 54: French Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 59: German Smart Antennas Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 60: German Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Smart Antennas Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Smart Antennas Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Smart Antennas Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Smart Antennas Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Smart Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 66: Smart Antennas Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Smart Antennas in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Italian Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Smart Antennas: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Antennas Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Smart Antennas Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Antennas in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Smart Antennas Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 78: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Smart Antennas Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Smart Antennas Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Smart Antennas Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Smart Antennas Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 90: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Smart Antennas Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817708/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: