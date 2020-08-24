SYDNEY, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s CAPA – Centre for Aviation , the world’s most trusted and comprehensive source of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its aircraft Interiors Database.



Fully integrated with the existing CAPA Fleet Database, and with more than 43,000 aircraft listings for over 600 airlines worldwide, the new and unique resource encompasses the most extensive global commercial fleet interiors records, adding access to rich and unrivalled insights.

Encapsulating the most visible aspects of this fast-growing sector, the database includes seat models, dimensions and manufacturers, inflight entertainment (IFE), wireless inflight entertainment (W-IFE) and inflight connectivity (IFC). The database also includes a dedicated focus on personal electronic device (PED) transformations – information which is imperative to the ongoing discussion and to the future decisions on touchless interactions post-COVID-19.

Within the unique and challenging environment that the aviation and travel industry is currently dealing with, CAPA Managing Director Derek Sadubin explained the value of such dynamic data, stating:

“We are more committed than ever to creating and delivering new tools that arm our Members with the right intelligence and strategic insights to weather the current global storm. We designed our new Interiors Database to be the principal resource for granular aircraft interiors data, capturing all commercial cabin components in the current and future aviation market. This allows clients and analysts to better understand trends behind our ever-changing industry. By dynamically linking the Interiors Database to CAPA's extensive Fleet Database, users have a real-time one-stop shop for each aircraft profile."

According to the new CAPA Interiors Database, 90% of the passenger seat market is shared by Collins Aerospace, Safran Seats and Recaro Aircraft Seating. Meanwhile, Panasonic Avionics dominates the IFE market for widebody commercial fleet, with an estimated ~72% market share, followed by Thales Inflyt Experience and Burrana (previously Rockwell Collins).

The CAPA Interiors Database was developed by CAPA’s dedicated expert interiors team, with the same team conducting daily data input updates to ensure accuracy and a rapid response to market developments. This is enhanced through CAPA's unique news production which offers over 300 stories every day.

With options to create customised reports or mass export tail specific data, customers can easily manipulate information and conduct analysis, with the added benefit of access to CAPA’s dedicated interiors team, who offer expedient direct support.

Essential for OEM suppliers, airlines, MRO organisations, lessors and the wider air travel industry, the database helps to identify new business and investment opportunities, conduct market analysis and forecast trends.

For more information on the CAPA Fleet Database or adding the CAPA Interiors Database extension to your existing Membership, please submit your request via the link available here .

About CAPA – Centre for Aviation:

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel in-person and virtual Summits and Masterclasses attract executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events, please visit centreforaviation.com.

Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

For media enquiries contact:



Daniella Baxter

Global Marketing Director

CAPA – Centre for Aviation

P: +61 2 9241 3200

E: daniella.baxter@centreforaviation.com