NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Travel Agent magazine and Travel Agent Central are opening up nominations for the annual 30Under30 program.



Candidates for 30Under30 nominate themselves for the program. Nominees must be currently employed at any level as a travel consultant, should have completed a significant project for his or her travel agency, and be recognized by heads of his or her own organization as an emerging leader.

The program, which has been in place since 2008, has helped spur the next generation of travel advisors who will discover new places to go and new ways to connect with travelers. Over the past several years, this feature has created a buzz in the industry and also helped fuel a community of young professionals who enjoy being a part of a special, growing niche in the travel business.

“We are looking forward to reviewing this year’s applicants,” said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President, Questex Travel & Meetings Group. “This year has been especially challenging for our industry; it will be interesting to see the advisors who have endured and risen to become emerging leaders.”

“My inclusion in 30Under30 was a meaningful way to differentiate myself early on in my career. The program opened countless doors with suppliers and hoteliers alike and also established a more professional persona amongst my peers," said Julia Pirrung, President, JetSet World Travel.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 30th. Travel Advisors who wish to be considered should fill out the form in this link.

Those chosen for the "Class of 2020" 30Under30 program will be featured in the December issue of Travel Agent magazine and online at Travel Agent Central.

