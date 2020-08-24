QUARTZ HILL, CA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the curiosity of his cats and life’s unavoidable obstacles, author Don Agey uses emotions pulled from unexplored and deeply buried memories to create highly relatable works that delve into retirement, death, and loneliness. “Second Harvest” is Agey’s latest poetry book that discusses difficult subjects with a humorous and vulnerable undertone, but his ability to dissect emotional topics with grace and whimsy makes his poetry appealing to an array of audiences. Readers will find the mix of honesty and hilarity in “Second Harvest” to be a refreshing take on typically solemn subjects and find comfort in his approach to life’s struggles.

Agey was fresh out of the Navy in 1970 and found that assimilation back to civilian life was filled with obstacles, frustration, and solitude. Looking for an outlet to express his struggles, Agey picked up a pen and began to write. Accounts of his grapples with civilian life soon gave him a window to find humor in his situation. When life marched on and problems hurled relentlessly his way, Agey stayed true to the pages of what is now a life’s worth of poetry depicting the minor annoyances and major wins all humans are subject to as a rite of passage.

“I hope after reading ‘Second Harvest’ people will see there is always joy in life,” Agey said, “sometimes it’s just a little hard to find and takes a little work to find it.”

Writing started as an outlet for Don Agey to work through the struggles of his past but evolved into a platform to help others use humor as a coping mechanism for the adversities they face. While Agey’s poetry is entertaining, he hopes readers will finish “Second Harvest” knowing they are not alone in their struggles.

About the author

Don Agey was born and raised in California. After four years in the Navy, he returned to California for college. He received his associate degree from Fresno City College and his bachelor's degree from UCLA. He served almost 20 years as a federal security police officer for NASA. He published his first book, Eclectic Harvest, in 2017. He is retired and living quietly in California with his two cats.



