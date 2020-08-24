New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817704/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Automotive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.

Polyurethane (PU) Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR

In the global Polyurethane (PU) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 433-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • BASF SE
  • Borealis AG
  • Covestro AG
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
  • Hanwha Azdel, Inc.
  • Johnson Controls, Inc.
  • Lear Corporation
  • Magna International, Inc.
  • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
  • Owens Corning
  • Royal DSM NV
  • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
  • Teijin Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Plastics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Automotive Plastics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Automotive Plastics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Product Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019

Table 6: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) (Product Type)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Polypropylene (PP) (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Polypropylene (PP) (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Polypropylene (PP) (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Polyurethane (PU) (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Polyurethane (PU) (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: Polyurethane (PU) (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Polyethylene (PE) (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Polyethylene (PE) (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Polyethylene (PE) (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027

Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Powertrain (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Powertrain (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Powertrain (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Electrical Component (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Electrical Component (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Electrical Component (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Interior Furnishing (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 29: Interior Furnishing (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Interior Furnishing (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Exterior Furnishing (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Exterior Furnishing (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Exterior Furnishing (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Automotive Plastics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Automotive Plastics Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Automotive Plastics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Automotive Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 42: Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Canadian Automotive Plastics Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 45: Automotive Plastics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 46: Canadian Automotive Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Automotive Plastics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 48: Canadian Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Plastics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 50: Automotive Plastics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: Japanese Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Japanese Automotive Plastics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Automotive Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Automotive Plastics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Automotive Plastics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Automotive Plastics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Automotive Plastics in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Automotive Plastics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Automotive Plastics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 62: Automotive Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Automotive Plastics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 65: Automotive Plastics Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Automotive Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 68: Automotive Plastics Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 69: European Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 70: Automotive Plastics Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 71: French Automotive Plastics Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: Automotive Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 74: French Automotive Plastics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: French Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 76: Automotive Plastics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Automotive Plastics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: German Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: Automotive Plastics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: German Automotive Plastics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 82: Italian Automotive Plastics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 83: Automotive Plastics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Automotive Plastics Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Italian Demand for Automotive Plastics in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Automotive Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: Italian Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Plastics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: Automotive Plastics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 90: United Kingdom Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: United Kingdom Automotive Plastics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Automotive Plastics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Spanish Automotive Plastics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 96: Automotive Plastics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: Spanish Automotive Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Automotive Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 99: Spanish Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Automotive Plastics Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Russian Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Russian Automotive Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Automotive Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 105: Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Automotive Plastics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 107: Automotive Plastics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Plastics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 110: Automotive Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 113: Automotive Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Automotive Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Automotive Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Automotive Plastics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Automotive Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 123: Australian Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Automotive Plastics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: Australian Automotive Plastics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 126: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 127: Indian Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Indian Automotive Plastics Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 129: Automotive Plastics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 130: Indian Automotive Plastics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Automotive Plastics Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 132: Indian Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Automotive Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Automotive Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 135: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Automotive Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 137: South Korean Automotive Plastics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 138: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Plastics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Automotive Plastics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 144: Automotive Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Automotive Plastics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 146: Automotive Plastics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Automotive Plastics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Automotive Plastics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Automotive Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Automotive Plastics Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Automotive Plastics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 152: Automotive Plastics Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 153: Latin American Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 155: Automotive Plastics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Argentinean Automotive Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 158: Automotive Plastics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 159: Argentinean Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 160: Automotive Plastics Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Automotive Plastics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Automotive Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 164: Brazilian Automotive Plastics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 165: Brazilian Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 166: Automotive Plastics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Automotive Plastics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 168: Mexican Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Automotive Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Mexican Automotive Plastics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 171: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Automotive Plastics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 173: Automotive Plastics Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Automotive Plastics Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Automotive Plastics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Automotive Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 177: Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Plastics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 179: Automotive Plastics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 181: The Middle East Automotive Plastics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: The Middle East Automotive Plastics Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 183: Automotive Plastics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 184: The Middle East Automotive Plastics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 185: Automotive Plastics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 186: The Middle East Automotive Plastics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Automotive Plastics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Automotive Plastics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 189: Iranian Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Iranian Automotive Plastics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 192: Automotive Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 194: Automotive Plastics Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Israeli Automotive Plastics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 197: Automotive Plastics Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 198: Israeli Automotive Plastics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Automotive Plastics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 200: Automotive Plastics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Automotive Plastics Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Plastics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 203: Automotive Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Automotive Plastics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Automotive Plastics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 207: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: Automotive Plastics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Automotive Plastics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 210: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Automotive Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Automotive Plastics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Automotive Plastics Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 214: Automotive Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Automotive Plastics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 216: Automotive Plastics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 217: African Automotive Plastics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Automotive Plastics Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: African Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: African Automotive Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 221: Automotive Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 222: Automotive Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 181
