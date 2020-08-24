STUART, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The iRemed y Health care Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), pioneer of the iRemedy ecommerce platform, today announced that over the past week, the Company has shipped Project Restart ‘care boxes’ to 15 more community care organizations providing care to patients in underserved, underprivileged communities and neighborhoods in the U.S.; bringing the total to over 21 shipments since the program’s launch on August 5, 2020. Specifically, recipients of needed medical supplies donated by iRemedy this past week included:



A&E Family Dental Care, North Hollywood, California

Afghanistan Dental Relief Project | Santa Barbara, California

Amerident Group | Ventura, California

Brock Hughes Medical Center | Wytheville, Virginia

Caring Hearts Free Clinic | Stuart, Virginia

Culmore Clinic | Falls Church, Virginia

Free Clinic of Franklin County | Rocky Mount, Virginia

Gloucester Mathews Care Clinic | Gloucester, Virginia

Goochland Cares Free Clinic | Goochland, Virginia

Lackey Clinic | Yorktown, Virginia

Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic | Tappanhannock, Virginia

Loudown Free Clinic | Leesburg, Virginia

Mel Leaman Free Clinic | Marion, Virginia

Nova Scripts Central | Falls Church, Virginia

The Free Clinic of Culpepper | Culpepper, Virginia

Arlene Armentor, Executive Director of the Gloucester Mathews Care Clinic, stated, “We appreciate iRemedy making PPE available to our Clinic. As a non-profit clinic, any assistance we receive acquiring much-needed PPE is a blessing. Thank you!”

Jennifer Hardesty from Lackey Clinic added, “Without the generous support of organizations like iRemedy, we would be unable to provide vital care to the patients in our community.”

To request a Project Restart care box, qualified community health center and clinic representatives should contact Keisha Graham at 407-395-4283 or via email at keisha@iremedy.com. Manufacturers and other suppliers of medical products interested in donating supplies to the Project Restart initiative for distribution to qualified care organizations should also contact Graham for additional information.

About Project Restart

Project Restart is an initiative formed by iRemedy in collaboration with several of its supply partners to help address the severe shortage of medical supplies in demand by local, underfunded community health centers and clinics. Through donation of certain medical products, free-of-charge, frontline healthcare workers in underserved, underprivileged communities and neighborhoods are able to deliver safe, quality care in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com .

