Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its MGI JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL at Photo Craft Imaging (Photo Craft), in Boulder, Colorado. Photo Craft, a professional visual arts and digital printing company with a 45-year local history, purchased the device as part of its strategy to become an all-in-one resource for its customers, offering short-run packaging to avoid having to outsource finishing services.

Motivated by growth in markets such as the pharmaceutical industry, casino gaming, hospitality and higher education, the company sought to incorporate embellishment services and focus on offering distinctive work for higher margins, with high-quality results paramount. After reviewing Konica Minolta embellishment offerings first-hand in October, 2019 at PRINTING United in Dallas, as well as its competition, Photo Craft President Jesse Diamond was convinced Konica Minolta offerings produced the finest quality, most versatile and unique applications available.

Photo Craft has found the MGI system to be ideal for shorter runs and can offer variable content on each individual piece. The MGI’s ability to lay down multi-dimensional coatings adds tactile appeal to printed material and packaging, and the radiant foils add explosive visuals which can draw attention on crowded store display shelves. Photo Craft has already started running flat sheet work for customers that were looking to offer unique product packaging to differentiate in a highly competitive market.

“We know that MGI technology represents a significant investment, and our customers need to feel confident that the return on investment will outweigh the business risk,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “Photo Craft considered its options carefully, and after diligent evaluation and speaking with end user clients, felt strongly that they could help their customers’ businesses grow by implementing these new services. We are pleased to be part of their journey into embellishment.”

“We couldn’t be more excited,” exclaimed Diamond. “We had been doing work for current customers that were looking to differentiate themselves in competitive markets. When we showed them embellished samples with spot UV and creative foil placements, they were blown away! We knew we were onto something big.”

The JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL allows Photo Craft to offer high-end visual art clientele with unique and distinctive services, including art show announcements and invitations. The University of Colorado, Boulder, for example, has many special events and activities, sporting venues and alumni outreach marketing efforts where embellishment services and versatile substrate printing capabilities will add appeal and pizazz to the printed pieces.

The printer also recently purchased and installed the AccurioPress C6085 with Fiery Controller and banner sheet feeding with IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer system, replacing a Xerox system for primary digital short run production work. Photo Craft is very pleased with the AccurioPress C6085’s imaging quality, ability to run heavier stocks and banner sheets, and reports registration with the IQ-501 system has been spot on and “done right the first time.” Compared to previous equipment, printing with the AccurioPress has increased productivity and reduced operating costs – including service and supplies – with little to no waste, less downtime due to better registration and increased substrate capabilities from fewer paper jams.

New clients from the commercial printing community have been visiting Photo Craft to see the MGI system and discuss business arrangements. Diamond adds, “Many Denver metro marketing and printing companies have been outsourcing work out of state. They now have a local resource, providing them with faster turn times and lower shipping costs.”

The JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL can turn regular print jobs into high-margin spot UV jobs, or even higher margin 3D embossed jobs. The device offers high speed and high productivity, with production speeds up to 3,000 sheets per hour based on 30-micron coating thickness. With the ability to varnish up to 232 microns for 3D raised effects and tactile finishes, the JETvarnish 3DS with iFOIL can transform 2D flat surfaces into textured sensory experiences.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Photo Craft

Photo Craft Imaging has been serving discriminating photographers since 1974. Located in Boulder, Colorado, Photo Craft is all about taking your vision to the next level of excellence, translating what you capture into the finest print possible. Photo Craft offers high quality film scanning; image file work; custom photographic and inkjet printing; and conservation quality print finishing and framing. Photo Craft is one of the few print makers left in the world that images to true silver based photographic materials using the legendary LightJet by Cymbolic Sciences. Their GrafX Group division provides retail signage, labels, trade show graphics and hardware, vehicle graphics, banners, and short-run digital printing and embellishment services. Visit Photo Craft online for more information.

