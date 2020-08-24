The interim consolidated financial statements of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavík Energy) for the first six months of 2020 show stability in operational results and that the group is well positioned to increase investments to ease the downturn in the Icelandic economy. EBIT amounted to ISK 8.1 billion compared to ISK 8.2 billion for the same period 2019 and EBITDA increased year-on-year; from ISK 13.9 billion in Q2 2019 to ISK 14.4 billion in Q2 2020. The OR Group’s interim consolidated financial statements were approved today by the Board of Directors. Besides the parent company, the group comprises the wholly owned subsidiaries Veitur Utilities, ON Power, Reykjavík Fibre Network, and Carbfix.



Bjarni Bjarnason, OR’s CEO, says the Group’s solid finances and stability in operations allow it to increase investments and thereby counter the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Reykjavík Energy’s liquidity position has never been stronger.

Decreased impact of calculated metrics

Along with the stability in operational results, the impact of calculated metrics on bottom-line results have decreased since the presentation of the Company’s Q1 results. The financial statements are in accordance with IAS 34 on interim financial statements and it follows that changes in expected income from long-term contracts are included in the income statement. The reduction in aluminum prices from the beginning of the year, which affects income from electricity sales, is then calculated many years in advance but is entered in each financial statement. The effect of this on the Group’s total performance in the first three months of this year was very large, or just over ISK 10 billion. This decreased by ISK 1.9 billion in the second quarter. These metrics do not affect the company's operating profit, cash position or its ability to invest, but do affect the calculated overall results of the interim financial statements. It is now negative by ISK 0.9 billion, while the corresponding figure was positive by ISK 3.3 billion after the first half of 2019.

Bjarni Bjarnason, CEO:

Now that there is a crisis in society due to the virus, we see how important it is to have managed to turn Reykjavík Energy’s finances for the better following the economic crash of 2008. Since the economic downturn due to Covid 19 began late last winter, the companies in the group have had the ability to show social responsibility, for example by increasing investments and increasing the number of summer employees.

Reykjavík Energy’s operating results after the first half of this peculiar year show that we have the strength to continue to contribute to Iceland’s economy.

Like sometimes before, we see in the Group’s financial statements a significant fluctuation due to calculated figures that neither affect EBIT nor cash flow. They are negative this time around, but it does not affect Reykjavík Energy's ability to be among those who will pull the wagon on our way out of the economic downturn in society. However, risk aversion, inherent in the Reykjavík Energy Group’s financial structure, have mitigating effects on the income statement with strengthening of the financial position and increased equity ratio.

The pandemic has, of course, had a considerable effect on the operations of OR and its subsidiaries, just like the rest of the world. We were well prepared for it with contingency plans and the responsibility that employees have shown in communicating with customers and among themselves has prevented the epidemic from affecting the Group’s services. We have made several changes in our day-to-day behavior, many of which have proven beneficial and will be permanently established when we have averted the threat from Covid-19.

Operating summary and key financial ratios

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Amounts are in ISK millions at each year’s price level 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. 1.1.-30.6. Revenues 20,955 21,612 23,167 23,502 24,272 Expenses (8,215) (8,063) (8,626) (9,571) (9,879) thereof energy purchase and transmission (3,133) (2,898) (3,112) (2,870) (2,824) EBITDA 12,741 13,549 14,541 13,931 14,393 Depreciation (5,303) (4,706) (4,616) (5,728) (6,284) EBIT 7,438 8,842 9,926 8,203 8,109 Result of the period 5,029 7,311 4,200 3,349 (900) Cash flow statement: Received interest income 57 124 99 207 174 Paid interest expense (1,890) (2,013) (2,267) (2,726) (2,655) Net cash from operating activities 11,774 12,652 10,988 13,330 12,520 Working capital from operation 10,617 11,707 12,048 10,027 11,164 Liquid funds 30.6.2016 30.6.2017 30.6.2018 30.6.2019 30.6.2020 Deposits and marketable securities 1,441 4,127 6,259 7,112 13,091 Cash and cash equivalents 7,049 14,151 10,917 14,912 15,097 Liquid funds total 8,490 18,278 17,176 22,024 28,187 Key financial ratios 30.6.2016 30.6.2017 30.6.2018 30.6.2019 30.6.2020 Equity ratio 38.3% 42.6% 47.3% 47.4% 47.2% Current ratio 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.0 Net cash from operating activities / Net debt 6.0 4.7 5.7 5.0 5.6 Interest coverage 5.6 5.7 4.6 4.6 4.3 ROCE 5.1% 6.4% 6.6% 4.8% 4.2%

Key financial figures

Contact:

Ingvar Stefánsson

CFO

516 6100

Attachment