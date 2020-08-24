TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of FAIR Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Paul Bureaud as Executive Director of FAIR Canada. Mr. Bureaud will advance the strategic priorities of FAIR Canada as a leading voice for Canadian investor protection.



Mr. Bureaud brings a thorough understanding of regulation both in Canada and internationally. He has spent over 20 years developing a thorough knowledge of regulatory requirements, building relationships with key stakeholders, and understanding how to navigate the public policy and standard-setting process. More recently he has been working with the World Bank as a Financial Sector expert helping countries raise their regulatory standards.

Mr. Bureaud welcomes the challenges ahead. “FAIR Canada has always played a critical role in ensuring there is a strong, informed voice for Canadian investors. With the current economic situation, efforts to modernize securities laws, and focus on regulatory burden reduction, it has never been more important for there to be a clear voice for the average investor. I look forward to leading FAIR Canada in continuing to be a catalyst for change, and to working with our stakeholders and partners to enhance investor’s rights.”

FAIR Canada’s Board commends Ermanno Pascutto for his outstanding work and commitment to FAIR Canada since founding the organization in 2008. The Board is particularly grateful for Mr. Pascutto’s willingness to return as the Executive Director on an interim basis from March 2019 to ensure the continuity of the organization and to continue its important work.

“Canada has made progress towards improving investor protection in the last decade. But there is much more work to be done before we have a financial industry that acts in the best interest of its clients, ordinary Canadians. Many important initiatives remain to be tackled. Of immediate concern is the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce’s many recommendations and the CSA’s review of self regulation. The firms regulated by IIROC and MFDA are the ones at the coalface –the registrants dealing with the great majority of Canadians. Getting self regulation right is absolutely critical for the protection of retail investors.”

“I look forward to FAIR Canada’s continued work to raise the profile of important investor protection issues and ensure that Canadian financial markets serve investors as well as the corporations that use them. I wish JP and FAIR Canada much success,” said Ermanno Pascutto.

