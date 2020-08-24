New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antibacterial Glass Market By Application, By Active Ingredients, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953635/?utm_source=GNW

It has been proved that its antimicrobial actions are effective against many bacteria like Staphylococcus Aureus, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, and Escherichia Coli. To manufacture antibacterial glass, silver is used and alternatively, a combination of copper and zinc can also be used.



Silver is mainly used for manufacturing this glass because of its greater ability to interfere with chemical bonds present in bacteria and better antibacterial properties. Different forms of silver like silver nanoparticles, silver salts, and silver zeolite are used for microbial inhibition. These antimicrobial glasses are also used in the manufacturing of wall covering, defense equipment, touchscreen electronic goods, and hospitals.



It is expected that the increasing use of antimicrobial products in consumer electronics like tablets, phones, and phablets will encourage the antibacterial glass market in the coming days. The market growth may be hampered by high products price along with low market penetration. Regarding the manufacture of the antibacterial coating, the government has put strict rules that can act as a restrain.



To prevent bacteria-related diseases, there is an increasing demand for the use of antibacterial glasses in households. Places in the homes that are damp like bathrooms and washrooms etc. are more prone to the growth of bacteria. With the rise in the living standard of urban population and disposable income, there is the increased use of antibacterial glass in homecare and this is the other factor that can fuel the demand of antibacterial glass in the global market.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Food & Beverages, Military, Residential, and Other Applications. Based on Active Ingredients, the market is segmented into Silver and Other Active Ingredients. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain Group, AGC, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Kastus Technologies Ltd., Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd., Smartglass International Limited, Sumita Optical Glass, Inc., Ishizuka Glass Co., Ltd., and Essex Safety Glass Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Hospitals



• Food & Beverages



• Military



• Residential, and



• Other Applications



By Active Ingredients



• Silver and



• Other Active Ingredients



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Saint-Gobain Group



• AGC, Inc.



• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.



• Kastus Technologies Ltd.



• Morley Glass & Glazing Ltd.



• Smartglass International Limited



• Sumita Optical Glass, Inc.



• Ishizuka Glass Co., Ltd.



• Essex Safety Glass Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953635/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001