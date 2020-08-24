New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breath Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817701/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fuel Cell Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.4% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semiconductor Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $781.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR



The Breath Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$781.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 22.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR.



Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy Segment to Record 24.4% CAGR



In the global Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$617.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 25.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AK GlobalTech Corporation

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alcovisor

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

Intoximeters, Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Mpd, Inc.

Quest Products, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Breath Analyzers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Breath Analyzers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Breath Analyzers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Fuel Cell Technology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Fuel Cell Technology (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Fuel Cell Technology (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Semiconductor Sensor (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Semiconductor Sensor (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Semiconductor Sensor (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy (Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Drug Abuse Detection (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Drug Abuse Detection (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Drug Abuse Detection (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Alcohol Detection (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Alcohol Detection (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Alcohol Detection (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medical Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Medical Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medical Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Breath Analyzers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: United States Breath Analyzers Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Breath Analyzers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Breath Analyzers Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Breath Analyzers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Breath

Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Breath Analyzers Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Breath Analyzers Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Breath

Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Breath Analyzers Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Breath Analyzers Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Breath Analyzers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Breath Analyzers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Breath Analyzers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: Breath Analyzers Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: European Breath Analyzers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Breath Analyzers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: French Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Breath Analyzers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Breath Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Breath Analyzers Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: German Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Breath Analyzers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Breath Analyzers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Italian Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: Breath Analyzers Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Breath Analyzers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Breath

Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Breath Analyzers Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Breath Analyzers Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Breath Analyzers Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spanish Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Breath Analyzers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Russian Breath Analyzers Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Breath Analyzers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Breath Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australian Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Breath Analyzers Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Breath Analyzers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Breath Analyzers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Breath Analyzers Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Indian Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Breath Analyzers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Breath Analyzers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Breath Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Breath Analyzers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Breath Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Breath Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Breath Analyzers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Breath Analyzers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Breath Analyzers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Breath Analyzers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Latin American Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Breath Analyzers Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Breath Analyzers Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Breath Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Breath Analyzers Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Breath Analyzers Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Breath Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Mexican Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Breath Analyzers Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Breath Analyzers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Breath Analyzers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Rest of Latin America Breath Analyzers Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Breath Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Breath Analyzers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Breath Analyzers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Breath Analyzers Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Breath Analyzers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Breath

Analyzers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Breath Analyzers Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Breath Analyzers Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Breath

Analyzers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Breath Analyzers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Breath Analyzers Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Israeli Breath Analyzers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Breath Analyzers Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Israeli Breath Analyzers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Breath Analyzers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Breath Analyzers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Breath Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Saudi Arabian Breath Analyzers Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Breath Analyzers Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Breath Analyzers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Breath Analyzers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Breath Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Breath Analyzers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Breath Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 195: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Breath Analyzers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Breath Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Rest of Middle East Breath Analyzers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Breath Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Breath Analyzers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Breath Analyzers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Breath Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: Breath Analyzers Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 206: African Breath Analyzers Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: African Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Breath Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Breath Analyzers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Breath Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 62

