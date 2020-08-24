Company Announcement No. 20/2020



August 24, 2020

Please see the full announcement in the attached document.

2025 Strategy founded in strong purpose: “Grow a better world. Naturally”

Exciting growth and innovation opportunities across food, health and agriculture; new lighthouse in Fermented Plant Bases announced

Chr. Hansen to focus investments on Microbial Platform going forward; strategic review of Natural Colors progressing well

New long-term financial and non-financial ambitions until 2024/25

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (“Chr. Hansen” or “the Company”) today released its 2025 Strategy with the ambition to create a differentiated bioscience company with focus on its microbial and fermentation technology platforms putting Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition at the center of its new strategy. During the strategy period which runs until the end of the financial year 2024/25, Chr. Hansen’s long-term financial ambition is to deliver mid- to high single-digit organic growth, averaged over the period. Furthermore, the Company plans to increase its underlying EBIT margin before special items, before portfolio changes and currency impacts, with efficiency gains and scalability benefits from operations, as well as synergies from recent acquisitions, to be partly reinvested into the business during the strategy period. Average growth in free cash flow before acquisitions and special items is expected to exceed the average absolute EBIT growth.

CEO Mauricio Graber says: “Chr. Hansen has undertaken a tremendous journey since its start as an ingredient supplier to the dairy industry, and I feel very proud to lead a company with such a strong purpose and so many exciting growth prospects. With the launch of our 2025 Strategy we are stepping up our game to unlock the next wave of value creation by advancing Chr. Hansen into a focused global bioscience player that specializes in fermentation technology and microbial solutions. With this focus we will be uniquely positioned and clearly stand out in our industry.”

“At Chr. Hansen, we will continue to pioneer microbial science to improve food and health, for a more sustainable future. Already today, more than 80% of our revenue contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, and we are committed to continuing to leverage the Power of Good Bacteria™ which is also reflected in our newly defined purpose: ‘Grow a better world. Naturally.’”

Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

On the occasion of its strategy launch and as part of its virtual Capital Markets Day 2020 which includes a live Q&A webcast with management on August 25, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, Chr. Hansen has released a microsite with pre-recorded management presentations and further materials. Investors and analysts are strongly encouraged to watch the videos before the live webcast. You can access the CMD microsite directly here: bit.ly/CHR-CMD2020

For further information please contact:

Martin Riise, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2250

Annika Stern, Investor Relations Officer, Tel: +45 2399 2382

Camilla Lercke, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2384

About Chr. Hansen

Chr. Hansen is a leading, global bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. We develop and produce cultures, enzymes, probiotics and natural colors for a rich variety of foods, confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements and even animal feed and plant protection. Our product innovation is based on around 40,000 microbial strains – we like to refer to them as ‘good bacteria’. Our solutions enable food manufacturers to produce more with less – while also reducing the use of chemicals and other synthetic additives – which make our products highly relevant in today’s world. Sustainability is an integral part of Chr. Hansen’s vision to improve food and health. In 2019 Chr. Hansen was ranked as the world’s most sustainable company by Corporate Knights thanks to our strong sustainability efforts and our many collaborative partnerships with our customers. We have been delivering value to our partners – and, ultimately, end consumers worldwide – for over 140 years. We are proud that more than one billion people consume products containing our natural ingredients every day.

Attachment