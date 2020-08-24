TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending August 31, 2020.



The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2020 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of August 28, 2020.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

FUD $0.0450 FUD.A $0.0200 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.0300 FDE.A $0.0200 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0550 FSL.A $0.0500 First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0400 EUR.A $0.0350 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0550 ETP.A $0.0450 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0500

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552



