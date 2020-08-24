TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending August 31, 2020. 

The cash distributions are payable on September 8, 2020 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of August 28, 2020.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution
Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
FUD$0.0450
FUD.A$0.0200
First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)FDE$0.0300
FDE.A$0.0200
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.0550
FSL.A$0.0500
First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)EUR$0.0400
EUR.A$0.0350
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0550
ETP.A$0.0450
First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETFFTB$0.0500

For further information, please contact:  FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552

 