New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molybdenum Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817696/?utm_source=GNW

Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$74.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Molybdenum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Foundries Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR



In the global Foundries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American CuMo Mining Corporation

Antofagasta plc

BHP Group Limited

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Compañia Minera Antamina S.A.

Compañia Minera Doña Ines De Collahuasi

ENF Ltd.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., Ltd.

Moly metal L.L.P

Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817696/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Molybdenum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Molybdenum Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Molybdenum Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Molybdenum Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Steel (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Steel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Steel (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Chemicals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Chemicals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Foundries (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Foundries (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Foundries (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Mo-Metals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Mo-Metals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Mo-Metals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Nickel Alloy (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Nickel Alloy (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Nickel Alloy (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End Products (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End Products (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other End Products (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Heavy Machinery (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Heavy Machinery (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Heavy Machinery (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Energy (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Energy (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Energy (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Molybdenum Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Molybdenum Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Molybdenum Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Molybdenum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Molybdenum Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Canadian Molybdenum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Molybdenum Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molybdenum in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Molybdenum Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 54: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molybdenum in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Molybdenum Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Molybdenum Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Molybdenum Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Molybdenum Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Molybdenum Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Molybdenum Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Molybdenum Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Molybdenum Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Molybdenum Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Molybdenum Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: Molybdenum Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Molybdenum Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Molybdenum Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Molybdenum Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Molybdenum Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Molybdenum Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Molybdenum Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Molybdenum Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Molybdenum Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Molybdenum Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: German Molybdenum Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Molybdenum Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Molybdenum Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molybdenum in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Molybdenum Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molybdenum in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Molybdenum Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Molybdenum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Molybdenum Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Spanish Molybdenum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Molybdenum Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 102: Spanish Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Molybdenum Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Molybdenum Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Molybdenum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Molybdenum Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Molybdenum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Molybdenum Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Molybdenum Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Molybdenum Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Molybdenum Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Molybdenum Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Molybdenum Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Molybdenum Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Molybdenum Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Molybdenum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Molybdenum Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Indian Molybdenum Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Molybdenum Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 135: Indian Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Molybdenum Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Molybdenum Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Molybdenum Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Molybdenum Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Molybdenum in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Molybdenum in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molybdenum Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Molybdenum Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 149: Molybdenum Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Molybdenum Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Molybdenum Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Latin American Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Molybdenum Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Molybdenum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Molybdenum Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Molybdenum Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Molybdenum Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Molybdenum Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Molybdenum Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Molybdenum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Molybdenum Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Molybdenum Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Molybdenum Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Molybdenum Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Molybdenum Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Molybdenum Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Molybdenum Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 174: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Molybdenum Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Molybdenum Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Molybdenum Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Molybdenum Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Molybdenum Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Molybdenum Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Molybdenum Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Molybdenum Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molybdenum in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Molybdenum Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 192: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molybdenum in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iranian Molybdenum Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Molybdenum Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Molybdenum Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Molybdenum Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Israeli Molybdenum Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 200: Molybdenum Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Molybdenum Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Molybdenum Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Molybdenum in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Molybdenum Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Molybdenum Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Molybdenum Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Molybdenum Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Molybdenum Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Molybdenum Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Molybdenum Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Molybdenum Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Molybdenum Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 219: Molybdenum Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 220: African Molybdenum Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: African Molybdenum Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Molybdenum Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Molybdenum Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001