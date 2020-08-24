NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on August 21, 2020 by Questex, please note the first paragraph has been corrected to reflect the most accurate COVID-19 information for the State of Nevada. The corrected release follows:

Questex, the parent company of Nightclub & Bar Show scheduled for October 19-21, 2020 inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been forced to cancel due to the current State of Nevada virus mitigation mandate limiting group gatherings to 50 people or less.

Nightclub & Bar Show has been the hub for bar, restaurant, and nightlife professionals to come together with their passion for hospitality to learn, grow their businesses, and network with their peers, while building lasting partnerships and friendships. The 2021 edition is scheduled to take place June 28-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. This will be the first time in 34 years the event has been forced to cancel. Our thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected by the current situation and our number one priority remains keeping our entire community safe.



Our team is working through all the logistics that are involved with cancelling an event. We understand that you will have questions and concerns. All attendee registration tickets purchased for the original Nightclub & Bar Show 2020 dates will be honored for a full credit towards the 2021 event. Exhibitors will be contacted soon with information. Please contact Tim McLucas, Vice President, Hospitality Group, at tmclucas@questex.com with immediate exhibitor inquiries.

Additional updates regarding Nightclub & Bar Show will be published on ncbshow.com

