Publication on August 24, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020, took place between August 17, 2020 and August 21, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Highest price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Total (EUR) 17/08/2020 1,972 15.7157 15.88 15.56 30,991 18/08/2020 1,948 15.7026 15.86 15.60 30,589 19/08/2020 1,971 15.6100 15.70 15.46 30,767 20/08/2020 1,955 15.4226 15.52 15.36 30,151 21/08/2020 1,947 15.3405 15.42 15.20 29,868 Total 9,793 15.5587 15.88 15.20 152,366

As of August 21, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 156,488 shares at an average price of EUR 15,6560, representing in total EUR 2,449,983.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 747,540 shares as of August 21, 2020 (including 607,332 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 16,280 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2020 OGM) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

Attachment