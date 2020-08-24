New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UK Surgical Gloves Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis by Raw Material, Form, Usage, Distribution Channel, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953825/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, shortage for gloves across the country is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The UK has a well-developed healthcare system, which is administered by the National Health Service (NHS).NHS is among the largest employers in the world and has most abundant employees in the European region.



As of September 2019, there were 1,257 hospitals more than 1.3 million staffs working in hospitals governed by NHS in the UK. It also acts as a trust to the hospital and community services, and other aspects of patient care. NHS has 191 clinical commissioning groups (CCGs), which offers planning for hospital care services, such as primary, community, and emergency care, in the local areas. NHS deals with ~1 million patients every 36 hours. Therefore, the growing population in the country is expected to increase the number of hospitals and community care. Moreover, the rising funds for healthcare system are likely to provide better facilities in hospitals and community centers.

For instance, England accounts for nearly 84% of the total UK population and has 64% of hospitals.Similarly, other part of the country such as London has 134, Scotland has 279, South West has 138, South East has 132, North West has 110, Wales has 83, West Midlands has 80, and Yorkshire & Humber has 69 hospitals.



Moreover, it is expected that the country is likely to experience a significant rise in the population. According to NHS estimates published in 2017, the population of the country is estimated to reach 69.0 million by 2024 and 72.7 million by 2034. Therefore, the increasing population is expected to demand for more diagnostics and treatments, which, in turn, will increase the demand for surgical gloves in the future.

The country is also experiencing the growth in number of private hospitals. According to the Commonwealth Funds, data published in June 2020, in the UK there were nearly 515 private hospitals, and there were nearly 59.4% of general practitioners. Moreover, as of December 2017, there were ~15,800 nurses working in private hospitals. In 2017, the private healthcare sector offered 78% of residential care centers and 86% of nursing homes for older people and physically disabled people across the country. Considering all the care required to be delivered across various clusters in healthcare, there is continuous increase in the use of surgical gloves, which, in turn, is accelerating its demand in the private healthcare system in the UK.

Based on raw material, the UK surgical gloves market is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, polyisoprene gloves, and biogel gloves. In 2019, latex gloves segment held the largest share of the market; however, biogel gloves segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on form, the UK surgical gloves market is segmented into powdered and powdered-free. In 2019, powdered-free segment held a larger share of the market; and is expected to grow at a larger rate during the forecast period.

Based on usage, the UK surgical gloves market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In 2019, disposable segment held a larger share of the market; and is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the UK surgical gloves market is segmented into retail, medical store, and online. In 2019, retail segment held the largest share of the market; however, online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the UK surgical gloves market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. In 2019, hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market; and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Department of Health and Social Care, National Health Service, and Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh are among the major primary and secondary sources for the UK surgical gloves market.

