NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVB (www.tvb.org), the not-for-profit trade association helping advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars, today announced the findings of its 2020 Home Improvement Purchase Funnel Study. Of those surveyed, 80% said that COVID-19 inspired long-desired home improvement projects, and 93% of adults 18+ agreed that TV ads influenced their home improvement search selections.
“The fact that more people are staying home and able to supervise projects is the top home improvement COVID-19 motivator among adults 18+. This was followed by discounts, and the decision to reinvest dollars from cancelled vacations and events,” said Hadassa Gerber, Chief Research Officer, TVB. “While motivations differed by geography and ethnicity, local TV is the main driver of consumer purchasing decisions - there is no close second. And as we have seen in other studies, when it comes to trust nothing beats local TV news.”
TV dominated as the most important influencer across all five stages of the purchase decision process, starting with awareness through actual purchase, among adults 18+ who purchased or planned to purchase home improvement services. This was also the case for adults 25-54, adults 35+, Hispanic adults, and adults 18+ with household incomes of $100K+ annually.
Other data that supports the sustained increase in activity in the home improvement category and local TV’s role in influencing consumer purchasing decisions, include:
For more information about the study, visit: https://www.tvb.org/Public/Research/HomeImprovementPurchaseFunnel2020.aspx
About TVB
TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s $21 billion local broadcast television industry. For more information, visit www.tvb.org.
