North America is a technologically advanced region with the US adopting numerous technologies at an early phase.Technological developments, coupled with the need to provide friendly workplace to employees, have supported virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in the region.



Companies such as NetApp, Citrix, Cisco, and Dell Technologies Inc. are among the VDI providers headquartered in the region serving the community of consumers. In context to users of VDI, TD Bank Group—the largest bank in Canada in terms of total assets—takes benefit of virtual computing solutions provided by Citrix. The bank develops an employee-friendly workplace by enhancing business continuity and flexibility. The bank held a position in top-10 banks in North America as per Standard & Poor’s in 2017. Due to the growing trend of digitalization, automation, and smart workplaces, the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace in coming years. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is further accelerating the market growth with work from home guidelines being implemented across the world. Major IT and other companies are expected to invest heavily in virtual desktop infrastructure during the forecast period in order to reduce physical infrastructure and other related operational costs. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure.

In terms of offering, the solution segment led the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2019.With VDI, the desktop OS is run and managed in the data center.



Hypervisor software runs on the host server, providing access to a virtual machine to each end user across the network.Connection broker software is needed to validate users, connect them to a virtual machine, observe activity levels, and reallocate the virtual machine when the connection is terminated.



These connection brokers may be purchased separately or bundled with the hypervisor. Moreover, remote desktop services can be installed leveraging utilities that are bundled with the Microsoft Windows Server OS, which ultimately drives the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

The overall North America virtual desktop infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America virtual desktop infrastructure market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America virtual desktop infrastructure market. Major market players operating in the North America virtual desktop infrastructure market include Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

