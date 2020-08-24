New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Tourism Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817687/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dental Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$49.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cosmetic Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Medical Tourism market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



Cardiovascular Treatment Segment to Record 12% CAGR



In the global Cardiovascular Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Asian Heart Institute

Barbados Fertility Center

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Wooridul Hospital







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Tourism Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Tourism Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Tourism Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Tourism Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Dental Treatment (Treatment Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Dental Treatment (Treatment Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Dental Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Cosmetic Treatment (Treatment Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cosmetic Treatment (Treatment Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cosmetic Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cardiovascular Treatment (Treatment Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cardiovascular Treatment (Treatment Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Cardiovascular Treatment (Treatment Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Neurological Treatment (Treatment Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Neurological Treatment (Treatment Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Neurological Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cancer Treatment (Treatment Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Cancer Treatment (Treatment Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Cancer Treatment (Treatment Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Treatments (Treatment Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Treatments (Treatment Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Treatments (Treatment Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Tourism Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Medical Tourism Market in the United States by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown

by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Medical Tourism Historic Market Review by

Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Medical Tourism Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Medical Tourism: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Medical Tourism Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Medical Tourism Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Tourism Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Medical Tourism Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Medical Tourism Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Medical Tourism Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Medical Tourism Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Medical Tourism Market in France by Treatment Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: French Medical Tourism Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Medical Tourism Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Medical Tourism Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Medical Tourism: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Medical Tourism Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis

by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Medical Tourism Historic Market Review by

Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Medical Tourism Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Medical Tourism Market in Russia by Treatment Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown

by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Medical Tourism Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Medical Tourism Market in Asia-Pacific by Treatment

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Medical Tourism Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Medical Tourism Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Medical Tourism Historic Market Review by

Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Medical Tourism Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Medical Tourism Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Medical Tourism Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Tourism:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market Share

Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Medical Tourism Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 80: Medical Tourism Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Medical Tourism Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Medical Tourism Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Medical Tourism Market by Treatment

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Medical Tourism Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Medical Tourism Market in Brazil by Treatment Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Medical Tourism Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Medical Tourism Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Medical Tourism Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Latin America by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Medical Tourism Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Medical Tourism Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Medical Tourism Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Medical Tourism Historic Market by

Treatment Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Medical Tourism Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Medical Tourism: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Medical Tourism Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Medical Tourism Market Share Analysis by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Medical Tourism Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Medical Tourism Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Treatment Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Medical Tourism Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Medical Tourism Market by Treatment

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Medical Tourism Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Medical Tourism Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Medical Tourism Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Medical Tourism Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Medical Tourism Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Medical Tourism Market Share

Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Medical Tourism Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Medical Tourism Market in Africa by Treatment Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: African Medical Tourism Market Share Breakdown by

Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 33

