Santa Clara, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced open registration for its first ever virtual global developer conference, Couchbase Connect.ONLINE, taking place October 14-15. The free two-day online event, themed “Develop Your Path,” will bring together Couchbase customers, partners, and developers, alongside thought leaders and Couchbase’s own team of experts to discuss topics including Couchbase Server, mobile, Kubernetes, query & indexing, analytics, development tips, and cloud deployment.

With presentations from UPS, CenterEdge, Loonycorn, and Trendyol, among others, Couchbase Connect.ONLINE will host more than 60 workshop sessions to give attendees the specific advice and insights they need to build new applications and services. Attendees will be able to interact live with presenters and Couchbase technical experts throughout their sessions and during special “office hours.”

“Couchbase’s mission is to help organizations compete by accelerating the innovation of their business critical applications, which starts with arming developers with the right tools for the job,” said Peter Finter, SVP and CMO of Couchbase. “Couchbase Connect.ONLINE is an interactive opportunity for attendees to learn about Couchbase from our technical teams as well as customers and partners. And this year we’ve expanded the agenda with a focus on the Couchbase community, including open source users and engineers, to take the conversation even further.”

Couchbase Connect.ONLINE 2020 will also feature the inaugural Couchbase Community Awards program, recognizing organizations and individuals throughout the Couchbase community who are accelerating the modernization of legacy databases and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications. Nominations are now open, using the online entry form.

Finally, there is still time to submit a session to present at Couchbase Connect.ONLINE: users who want to share their expertise or experiences can submit here.

