New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Management Technologies (Heat Sinks) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817684/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Thermal Management Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Interface Materials Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Interface Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$750.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$889.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 325-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ANSYS, Inc.

Astron Technology Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Laird PLC

Lighting Science Group Corporation

Molex LLC

Shining E&E Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Vantec Thermal Technologies

Zalman Tech Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817684/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermal Management Technologies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermal Management Technologies Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Thermal Management Technologies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thermal Management Technologies Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Interface Materials (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Interface Materials (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Interface Materials (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Management Substrates (Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Management Substrates (Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Management Substrates (Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermal Management Technologies (Heat Sinks) Market Share:

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Thermal Management Technologies:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Thermal Management Technologies Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Thermal Management Technologies Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermal Management Technologies (Heat Sinks) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Thermal Management Technologies Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Thermal Management Technologies Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Thermal Management Technologies Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Thermal Management Technologies Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Management

Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 56: Thermal Management Technologies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Thermal Management Technologies Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Thermal Management Technologies Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Thermal Management Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Management

Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Thermal Management Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Thermal Management Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Thermal Management Technologies

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Thermal Management Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Thermal Management Technologies:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Thermal Management Technologies Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Thermal Management Technologies Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Thermal Management Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Thermal Management Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Thermal Management Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Thermal Management Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Thermal Management Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 181

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001