New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Management Technologies (Heat Sinks) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817684/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Thermal Management Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Interface Materials Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Interface Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$750.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$889.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 325-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817684/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermal Management Technologies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Thermal Management Technologies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Thermal Management Technologies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Thermal Management Technologies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Interface Materials (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Interface Materials (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Interface Materials (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Management Substrates (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Management Substrates (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Management Substrates (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Thermal Management Technologies (Heat Sinks) Market Share:
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Thermal Management Technologies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Thermal Management Technologies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Thermal Management Technologies Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Thermal Management Technologies (Heat Sinks) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Thermal Management Technologies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Thermal Management Technologies Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Thermal Management Technologies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Thermal Management Technologies Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Management
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 56: Thermal Management Technologies Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Thermal Management Technologies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Indian Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Thermal Management Technologies Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Thermal Management Technologies Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Management
Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Management Technologies
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Thermal Management Technologies Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Thermal Management Technologies Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Thermal Management Technologies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Thermal Management Technologies
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Thermal Management Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: The Middle East Thermal Management Technologies
Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Thermal Management Technologies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Thermal Management Technologies Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Thermal Management Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Thermal Management Technologies Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Thermal Management Technologies Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Thermal Management Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Thermal Management Technologies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Thermal Management Technologies
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Thermal Management Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Thermal Management Technologies Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: African Thermal Management Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 181
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817684/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: