New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Tunnel Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Solution, Services, Connectivity, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953820/?utm_source=GNW



The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the growth rate of North America tunnel sensor market in the year 2020 and 2021 and thus there is decline in y-o-y growth during these years.However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onwards and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.



Rising road congestion across the world is demanding infrastructural developments, as well as better cross border connectivity; this has resulted in increasing construction of several road tunnels globally.These tunnels require efficient and reliable solutions for monitoring traffic, airflow, air quality, and fire detection for a smooth movement of vehicles.



The tunnel sensors are used for monitoring of obstruction to vision caused by smoke, fog, and exhaust fumes. CODEL International Ltd. and Durag Group are among the road tunnel sensor providers in the market.

Based on solutions, the North America tunnel sensor market is segmented into visibility monitoring, air flow monitoring, air quality monitoring, filter monitoring, fire monitoring, and others.The continuous flow of fresh air across the tunnel is essential for maintaining visibility, as well as controlling the level of toxic gases within the permissible limit.



The ventilation systems installed inside the tunnels usually comprise wall or ceiling mounted jet fans.Air flow monitoring sensors are used to ensure optimum airflow within the tunnel and minimize the power consumption of jet fans.



Ultrasonic airflow measurement technology is used to achieve optimum airflow inside the tunnel. These sensors are integrated with appropriate software to help users easily monitor and maintain the airflow limit inside the tunnel.

The overall North America tunnel sensor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the tunnel sensor market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America tunnel sensor market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, tunnel sensor market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America tunnel sensor market. CODEL International Ltd., DURAG GROUP, ACOEM, Trolex Ltd., and SICK AG are among the key players in the North America tunnel sensor market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001