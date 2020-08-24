New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Chloride (Salt) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rock Salt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Sodium Chloride (Salt) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Other Grades Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Other Grades segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cargill, Inc.

Cheetham Salt Limited

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Dominion Salt Ltd.

Ineos Group AG

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Maldon Crystal Salt Co Ltd.

Nouryon

Rio Tinto PLC

Suedwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Swiss Saltworks

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste

Wacker Chemie AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sodium Chloride (Salt) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rock Salt (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Rock Salt (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Rock Salt (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Solar Salt (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Solar Salt (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Solar Salt (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Grades (Grade) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Grades (Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Grades (Grade) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: De-icing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: De-icing (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: De-icing (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 22: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United States by

Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 59: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in France by Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review

by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Russia by Grade:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown

by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review

by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 129: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Chloride

(Salt): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by

Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 149: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Brazil by Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Latin

America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium

Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 188: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel in US$

Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by

Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 201: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Africa by Grade:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

