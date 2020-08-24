New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Chloride (Salt) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rock Salt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solar Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Sodium Chloride (Salt) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Other Grades Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Other Grades segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sodium Chloride (Salt) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Rock Salt (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Rock Salt (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Rock Salt (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Solar Salt (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Solar Salt (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Solar Salt (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Grades (Grade) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Grades (Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Grades (Grade) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Chemical Intermediates (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: De-icing (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: De-icing (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: De-icing (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives (Application)
Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 22: Water Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Water Treatment (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United States by
Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027
Table 59: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe in US$
Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in France by Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review
by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Russia by Grade:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown
by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Asia-Pacific by
Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Review
by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 129: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sodium Chloride
(Salt): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by
Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027
Table 149: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Brazil by Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Latin
America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 173: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market by Grade in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 178: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Sodium Chloride (Salt): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Sodium
Chloride (Salt) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2020-2027
Table 188: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel in US$
Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market by
Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Sodium Chloride (Salt) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 201: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Grade for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market in Africa by Grade:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Sodium Chloride (Salt) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Sodium Chloride (Salt) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817682/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: