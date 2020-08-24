New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817678/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.9% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the WiFi & WLAN segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR
The Wireless Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.
Zigbee Segment to Record 14.8% CAGR
In the global Zigbee segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$802 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 316-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wireless Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bluetooth (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bluetooth (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bluetooth (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: WiFi & WLAN (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Zigbee (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Zigbee (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Zigbee (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: WirelessHART (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: WirelessHART (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: WirelessHART (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Industrial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Industrial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Agriculture (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Agriculture (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Wireless Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Wireless Sensors Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Wireless Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless
Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Wireless Sensors Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Wireless Sensors Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Wireless Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Wireless Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: European Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: European Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Wireless Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: French Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: German Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Wireless Sensors Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: German Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Wireless Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Italian Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Wireless Sensors Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Wireless Sensors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Wireless Sensors Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Wireless Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Russian Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Wireless Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Wireless Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Wireless Sensors Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Wireless Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Wireless Sensors Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Wireless Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Wireless Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Wireless Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Wireless Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Wireless Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wireless Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Wireless Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Latin American Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Wireless Sensors Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Wireless Sensors Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Wireless Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Wireless Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Wireless Sensors Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Wireless Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Wireless Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Wireless Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Wireless Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless
Sensors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Wireless Sensors Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Wireless Sensors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Wireless Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Wireless Sensors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Israeli Wireless Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Wireless Sensors Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Israeli Wireless Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Wireless Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Wireless Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Wireless Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Saudi Arabian Wireless Sensors Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Wireless Sensors Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Wireless Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Wireless Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Wireless Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 207: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Wireless Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Wireless Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Wireless Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Wireless Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Wireless Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: Wireless Sensors Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: African Wireless Sensors Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 219: African Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Wireless Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Wireless Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Wireless Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 64
