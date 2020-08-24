As a cloud-based solution, Sensei Cloud is available on multiple devices so it's available anytime, anywhere.

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The software-as-a-service solution known as Carestream Dental’s “Care Management Platform” is getting a new brand identity that alludes to the guidance it can offer practices as they seek to strike the balance between managing patient expectations, providing exceptional care and operating efficiently as a business: Sensei Cloud.

Sensei Cloud combines powerful imaging, practice management, clinical workflows and intuitive design into one platform that offers anytime, anywhere access. The name Sensei was chosen because the word conveys the sense of a trusted guide. By analyzing practice data, Carestream Dental’s software can report on KPIs and provide actionable steps that practices can take to improve patient engagement and revenues.

“Sensei Cloud perfectly represents where the dental industry is headed,” Lisa Ashby, CEO, Carestream Dental, said. “Cloud-based and data-rich, it acts as a digital mentor with a focus on analytics so doctors, practice owners and practice groups can make smarter decisions regarding patient care and practice management.”

Designed to work the way busy modern practices operate, Sensei Cloud features user-focused design, inherent scalability, advanced multi-tasking and powerful business functionality, all built on feedback from real practices.

In addition to clinical data, business performance metrics and analytics are a key feature of the platform. With Sensei Cloud, owners and office managers can make smarter business decisions based on actionable reporting that summarizes how a practice is performing. This high-level business-focused view makes it ideal for practices with multiple locations or DSOs and provides industry-leading opportunities for benchmarking and multi-practice management.

“Software will play a huge role in the future of dentistry,” Andrew Malcolmson, general manager of practice management solutions and CS Solutions, Carestream Dental, said. “By developing practice management solutions and additional modules, we can help practices fill their schedule, take actions based on metrics and improve their overall cashflow. Going forward, we’ll also see the merger of clinical and management software, so a robust platform—like Sensei Cloud—will be necessary to handle all that data.”

Along with the modern look and feel of the platform, users will notice the new Sensei Cloud logo that supports the rebrand. Carestream Dental’s immediately recognizable “boomerang” has been shifted to portray a new, infinite journey into the future, while also balancing the iconic nature of a tooth.

Ultimately, the rebranding of the care management platform is more than a name change and new logo. It represents the acceleration of a core Carestream Dental investment strategy and commitment: Focusing on delivering data-driven solutions that help practitioners, practice owners and groups make smarter decisions and do more. Sensei Cloud provides an industry-leading native cloud-based practice management solution, but as importantly it provides the opportunity for existing software users to experience new capabilities delivered in their current environment and transition to a SaaS-based model at their own pace.

For practices interested in learning more about Sensei Cloud, Carestream Dental is offering a free webinar on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 pm EST. This interactive webinar demonstrates how Sensei Cloud works the way modern practices do and how it can help teams better manage their clinical and patient care workflows. The webinar will also review Sensei Cloud’s new orthodontic functionality, ePrescriptions and COVID-19 screening forms. Oral health care professionals can register at carestreamdental.com/senseiwebinar.

To learn more about Sensei Cloud, or any of the Carestream Dental’s other practice management solutions, visit carestreamdental.com.

