However, difficulties in optimizing cellulose/starch for API delivery hinders the growth of the market.

The US in the largest market for starch softgel capsules owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in demand for health supplements for the treatment of these diseases.Additionally, presence of a large number of manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of starch based softgel capsules is further driving the growth of the market in the country.



Moreover, rising awareness among consumers regarding healthcare spending has led to boost in demand for health supplements and prescribed medication in North America.Also, growing trend of plant based nutritional supplements and increasing vegan population have led to increase in adoption of starch softgel capsules.



The North America starch softgel capsules market, based on application, is segmented into pharmaceutical, health supplements, and others.In 2019, the health supplements segment held a larger share of the market.



Also, it is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The North America starch softgel capsules market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into supermarket and hypermarket, pharmacy and drugstore, and online provider. In 2019, the pharmacy and drugstore segment held a larger share of the market; however, the online provider segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020–2027.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the starch softgel capsules market are the World Health Organization, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, and Council for Responsible Nutrition, among others.

