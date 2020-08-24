New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817677/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Subscription-Based IPTV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$80.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Subscription Free IPTV segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 214-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Subscription-Based IPTV (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Subscription-Based IPTV (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Subscription-Based IPTV (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Subscription Free IPTV (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Subscription Free IPTV (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Subscription Free IPTV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 11: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 12: United States Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Internet Protocol Television
(iPTV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in France
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Internet Protocol
Television (iPTV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027
Table 41: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Rest of World Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 130
