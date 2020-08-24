New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817677/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Subscription-Based IPTV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$80.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Subscription Free IPTV segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 214-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ARRIS International Limited

AT&T, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

BT GROUP PLC

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

Comcast Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Tellabs, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

ZTE Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Subscription-Based IPTV (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Subscription-Based IPTV (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Subscription-Based IPTV (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Subscription Free IPTV (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Subscription Free IPTV (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Subscription Free IPTV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 11: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Internet Protocol Television

(iPTV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Internet Protocol

Television (iPTV): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:

2020-2027



Table 41: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Rest of World Internet Protocol Television (iPTV)

Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Internet Protocol Television (iPTV) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 130

