Nevertheless, the high cost of devices, misplace of smartphones, and fear of privacy intrusion are expected to hinder the market growth. Additionally, the emerging popularity of smart technology is projected to offer new opportunities for the smart locks manufacturers during the forecast period.

With the rising trend of autonomous vehicle across the globe, the demand for innovative and smart locks for the cars is increasing.The manufacturers are focusing on the development and integration of digital keys for the cars by adopting the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.



The combination of ultra-wideband technology in the smart keys offers better precision, security, and real-time localization proficiencies unsurpassed by other wireless technologies that include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS.



The overall North America Smart Locks market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Smart Locks market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America Smart Locksmarket. Gantner Electronic GmbH, Schlage, Wyze Labs Inc are among the key players serving the Smart Locks market in Europe.

